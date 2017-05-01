Viking Fund Management LLC Cuts Position in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN)

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its position in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,060,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 230,000 shares during the period. Superior Energy Services comprises approximately 2.0% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Superior Energy Services worth $15,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 13,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000.

Shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) opened at 12.08 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $1.84 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 55.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. The firm earned $400.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post ($1.74) EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/viking-fund-management-llc-sells-230000-shares-of-superior-energy-services-inc-spn-updated.html.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPN. Scotiabank set a $22.00 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Friday. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.65.

In related news, insider David D. Dunlap acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $551,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 530,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,505,854.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Energy Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Energy Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.