430,000 Shares in Smart Sand Inc (SND) Acquired by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Smart Sand Inc (NYSE:SND) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 430,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,988,000. Viking Fund Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Smart Sand as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Hawkins Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 48.9% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 27,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter.

Smart Sand Inc (NYSE:SND) opened at 12.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.37 million and a P/E ratio of 29.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41. Smart Sand Inc has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $21.99.

Smart Sand (NYSE:SND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $29.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smart Sand Inc will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Simmons boosted their price objective on shares of Smart Sand from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

In other Smart Sand news, insider Susan E. Neumann sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $42,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Kiszka sold 100,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,751,207.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,824,163 shares of company stock valued at $64,704,840 over the last three months.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc is a producer of Northern White raw frac sand, which is a proppant used to enhance hydrocarbon recovery rates in the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The Company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies under a combination of long-term take-or-pay contracts and spot sales in the open market.

