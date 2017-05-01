Parsley Energy Inc (PE) Position Boosted by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 720,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Parsley Energy comprises approximately 3.1% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Parsley Energy worth $23,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PE. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy during the third quarter worth $104,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 4,425.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,525 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) opened at 29.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.75. The firm’s market cap is $7.34 billion. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $21.73 and a 12-month high of $39.82.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company earned $155.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.21 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post $0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. FBR & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Scotiabank set a $45.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.57.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Colin Roberts sold 15,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $500,695.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,566,804.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A R. Alameddine purchased 3,500 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $108,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,048.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 39,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,487 over the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parsley Energy, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin is located in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico and includes three primary sub-areas: the Midland Basin, the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin.

