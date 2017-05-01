Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Shares Bought by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 671,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 171,600 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises approximately 2.7% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Williams Companies worth $19,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 10.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) opened at 30.63 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $25.29 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average is $29.59. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $32.69.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company earned $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Williams Companies had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. On average, analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is focused on connecting North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays to markets for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), and olefins. As of December 31, 2016, its interstate gas pipelines, midstream and olefins production interests were held through its investment in Williams Partners L.P.

