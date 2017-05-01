Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICTORIA OIL & GAS (NASDAQ:VCOGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm currently has $1.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Victoria Oil & Gas Plc is a gas utility company. It engaged in gas exploration, production and distribution primarily in Cameroon. The company involved in the development of the Logbaba gas and condensate field to supply gas. Victoria Oil & Gas Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Shares of VICTORIA OIL & GAS (NASDAQ:VCOGF) opened at 0.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.00. VICTORIA OIL & GAS has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $0.94.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/victoria-oil-gas-vcogf-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICTORIA OIL & GAS (VCOGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VICTORIA OIL & GAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICTORIA OIL & GAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.