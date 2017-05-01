Vicor Corp (VICR) VP Richard J. Nagel, Jr. Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $46,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) traded down 0.28% on Monday, hitting $17.95. 36,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01. Vicor Corp has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The firm’s market cap is $701.29 million.

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.46 million for the quarter. Vicor Corp had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vicor Corp will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vicor Corp

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting, regulating and controlling electric current. The Company’s segments include Brick Business Unit (BBU), VI Chip and Picor. The BBU segment designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular direct current-direct current converters and configurable products, and also includes the entities comprising Vicor Custom Power, and the BBU operations of Vicor Japan Company, Ltd.

