Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Friday, April 14th. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Drexel Hamilton upgraded shares of Viacom to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush lowered shares of Viacom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.10.

Shares of Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) traded down 0.11% on Friday, hitting $44.55. 20,732 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.21. Viacom has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $50.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Viacom’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Viacom, Inc. (VIA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/viacom-inc-via-rating-reiterated-by-rosenblatt-securities-updated.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIA. SkyBridge Capital II LLC increased its position in shares of Viacom by 10.5% in the third quarter. SkyBridge Capital II LLC now owns 367,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after buying an additional 35,043 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Viacom by 0.4% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Viacom by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viacom during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,623,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Viacom during the third quarter valued at about $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc offers global media brands that create television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences and other entertainment content. As of September 30, 2016, the Company offered its services for audiences in more than 180 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.