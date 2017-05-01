Norway Savings Bank Buys 118 Shares of VF Corp (VFC)

Norway Savings Bank raised its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in VF Corp were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VF Corp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,208,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,458,000 after buying an additional 102,421 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of VF Corp by 6.8% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,191,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,803,000 after buying an additional 76,091 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of VF Corp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 702,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,358,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of VF Corp by 10.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 668,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,035,000 after buying an additional 63,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of VF Corp by 108.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 624,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,345,000 after buying an additional 325,528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) opened at 54.63 on Monday. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.81.

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. VF Corp had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post $3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. VF Corp’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Vetr lowered VF Corp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of VF Corp in a research report on Sunday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of VF Corp in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen and Company raised their price objective on VF Corp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of VF Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

V.F. Corporation (VF) is engaged in the design, production, procurement, marketing and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. The Company’s segments include Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear and Sportswear. Its Outdoor & Action Sports Coalition is a group of authentic outdoor and activity-based lifestyle brands.

