VF Corp (VFC) Announces Earnings Results

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) issued its earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. VF Corp had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business earned $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. VF Corp’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. VF Corp updated its FY17 guidance to $3.01-3.07 EPS.

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) opened at 54.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.81. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. VF Corp’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VF Corp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,208,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,458,000 after buying an additional 102,421 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of VF Corp by 6.8% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,191,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,803,000 after buying an additional 76,091 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VF Corp by 7.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,072,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,942,000 after buying an additional 77,289 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of VF Corp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 731,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,237,000 after buying an additional 24,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of VF Corp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 702,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,358,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Vetr lowered VF Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of VF Corp in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of VF Corp in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of VF Corp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of VF Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

About VF Corp

V.F. Corporation (VF) is engaged in the design, production, procurement, marketing and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. The Company’s segments include Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear and Sportswear. Its Outdoor & Action Sports Coalition is a group of authentic outdoor and activity-based lifestyle brands.

