Vetr Inc. Upgrades Vale SA (VALE) to “Strong-Buy”

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $9.51 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Vale SA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on shares of Vale SA from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vale SA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 price objective on shares of Vale SA in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Vale SA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) opened at 8.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80. Vale SA has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Vale SA had a negative net margin of 19.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The firm earned $8.52 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Vale SA will post $1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2881 per share. This is an increase from Vale SA’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Vale SA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Amerigo Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vale SA during the first quarter valued at about $76,950,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale SA during the first quarter valued at about $67,035,000. Horseman Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vale SA during the first quarter valued at about $47,070,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale SA during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,612,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale SA during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,856,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vale SA

Vale SA is a global producer of iron ore and iron ore pellets, key raw materials for steelmaking, and producer of nickel. The Company also produces copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, potash, phosphates and other fertilizer nutrients, manganese ore, ferroalloys, platinum group metals, gold, silver and cobalt.

