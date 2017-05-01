Vetr Inc. Lowers Shopify Inc (US) (SHOP) to Buy

Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SH) was downgraded by Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 14th. They currently have a $78.85 target price on the software maker’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a report on Friday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a report on Monday, February 13th. Summit Research upped their price target on Shopify Inc (US) from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mackie increased their target price on Shopify Inc (US) from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify Inc (US) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) traded up 1.72% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.26. 2,513,414 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.28 and its 200-day moving average is $53.45. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The stock’s market cap is $6.93 billion. Shopify Inc (US) also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 624 call options on the company. This is an increase of 157% compared to the typical daily volume of 243 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Shopify Inc (US) by 223.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc (US) during the first quarter valued at about $13,544,000. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc (US) during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Shopify Inc (US) by 81.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 38,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barton Investment Management boosted its stake in Shopify Inc (US) by 60.6% in the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 229,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after buying an additional 86,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc (US) Company Profile

Shopify Inc (Shopify) provides a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The Company offers subscription solutions and merchant solutions. The Company’s software is used by merchants to run their business across all of their sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts and marketplaces.

