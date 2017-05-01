Vetr Inc. Downgrades CVS Health Corp (CVS) to Hold

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a $85.78 price objective on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of CVS Health Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CVS Health Corp in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America Corp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.67 price target on shares of CVS Health Corp in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health Corp from $91.50 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of CVS Health Corp in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. CVS Health Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.23.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) opened at 82.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.93. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $106.67. The stock has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.85.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. CVS Health Corp had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business earned $46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post $5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. CVS Health Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

In other CVS Health Corp news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $1,877,631.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,947.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 6,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $479,908.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,796 shares of company stock worth $16,101,642. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Corp by 61.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health Corp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 31,384 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health Corp by 528.2% in the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 63,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 52,993 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in CVS Health Corp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 40,076 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in CVS Health Corp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health Corp

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

