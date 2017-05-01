Vetr Inc. Downgrades Biogen Inc (BIIB) to Buy

Vetr lowered shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $310.46 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BIIB. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $296.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $336.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $327.30.

Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) traded up 0.72% on Tuesday, hitting $273.15. 335,182 shares of the stock were exchanged. Biogen has a one year low of $223.02 and a one year high of $333.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.23. The business earned $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 38.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post $20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/vetr-inc-downgrades-biogen-inc-biib-to-buy.html.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $285.39 per share, for a total transaction of $380,424.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Alfred Sandrock sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $542,952.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,764 shares of company stock valued at $6,295,354 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,360,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,654,589,000 after buying an additional 293,817 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 19.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,610,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,382,167,000 after buying an additional 1,243,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $603,929,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 34.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,529,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,636,000 after buying an additional 390,906 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 19.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,145,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,202,000 after buying an additional 187,645 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.