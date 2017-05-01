Very Positive Press Coverage Likely to Impact China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (CHU) Stock Price

News headlines about China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) have been trending very positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited earned a media sentiment score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 66 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

CHU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Macquarie initiated coverage on China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of China Unicom (NYSE:CHU) opened at 12.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. China Unicom has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 216.33 and a beta of 0.85.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of telecommunications services. The Company’s businesses include mobile businesses, fixed-line businesses, enterprise businesses and international businesses. Its mobile businesses include the provision of call services, roaming services, mobile broadband services, traditional value-added services such as short message services, multimedia message services and wireless Internet access card, as well as new value-added services such as mobile music, mobile television and Wo portal services.

