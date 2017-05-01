Very Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Bancorp (TBBK) Stock Price

Media stories about Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) have trended very positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.63 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the bank an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) opened at 6.45 on Monday. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The stock’s market capitalization is $358.19 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.24.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm earned $49.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bancorp will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TBBK shares. BTIG Research cut Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Vetr raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a chartered commercial bank located in Wilmington, Delaware and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insured institution. The Company operates through three segments: specialty finance, payments and corporate.

