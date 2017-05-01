Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Receiving Very Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) has been trending very positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hawaiian Electric Industries earned a news impact score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 75 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) opened at 33.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.31. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $28.31 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business earned $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.92 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post $1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/very-positive-news-coverage-likely-to-impact-hawaiian-electric-industries-he-stock-price-updated.html.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company with its principal subsidiaries engaged in electric utility and banking businesses operating primarily in the State of Hawaii. The Company’s subsidiaries include Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc (Hawaiian Electric) and ASB Hawaii, Inc (ASB Hawaii).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.