Very Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Stock Price

News headlines about Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) have trended very positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Jacobs Engineering Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.56 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the construction company an impact score of 94 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

JEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $71.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) opened at 54.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day moving average of $56.32. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $43.93 and a 1-year high of $63.42.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post $3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is a technical professional services company. The Company provides a range of technical, professional and construction services to industrial, commercial and governmental clients. The Company’s services include Project Services; Process, Scientific, and Systems Consulting Services; Construction Services, and Operations and Maintenance Services.

