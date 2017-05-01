Alliance HealthCare Services (AIQ) Getting Very Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Alliance HealthCare Services (NASDAQ:AIQ) have been trending very positive on Monday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alliance HealthCare Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 85 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Alliance HealthCare Services (NASDAQ:AIQ) opened at 13.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.45 million, a P/E ratio of 327.50 and a beta of 1.06. Alliance HealthCare Services has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

Alliance HealthCare Services (NASDAQ:AIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $129.39 million during the quarter. Alliance HealthCare Services had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 0.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance HealthCare Services will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance HealthCare Services Company Profile

Alliance HealthCare Services, Inc (Alliance) is a provider of outsourced healthcare services to hospitals and providers. The Company operates through three segments: Radiology Division, Oncology Division and Interventional Healthcare Services Division. The radiology segment comprises diagnostic imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT) and other imaging services.

