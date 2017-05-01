Very Favorable News Coverage Likely to Affect CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Share Price

Headlines about CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) have trended very positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CalAmp Corp. earned a coverage optimism score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news articles about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 79 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) opened at 17.94 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is $629.08 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. CalAmp Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.01 million. CalAmp Corp. had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post $1.20 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAMP. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp Corp. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp Corp. in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Benchmark Co. began coverage on CalAmp Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Sidoti downgraded CalAmp Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CalAmp Corp. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

CalAmp Corp. Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. (CalAmp) is a provider of wireless communications solutions for a range of applications to customers globally. The Company operates through two business segments: Wireless DataCom and Satellite. The Company’s Wireless DataCom segment offers solutions for mobile resource management (MRM) applications, the machine-to-machine (M2M) communications space and other markets that require connectivity anytime and anywhere.

