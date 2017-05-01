Vertical Research Lowers AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) to Sell

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Group LLC dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) traded down 0.21% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.81. The company had a trading volume of 385,200 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.97. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $70.32 and a 12 month high of $81.50.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post $3.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.38%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Peter Pfeiffer sold 143,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $10,467,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,015,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,327,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director King W. Harris sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $998,434.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,568,941.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,490 shares of company stock valued at $13,306,297. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,353,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,296,000 after buying an additional 187,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AptarGroup by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,033,000 after buying an additional 26,280 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,969,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,459,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,954,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,319,000 after buying an additional 74,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 13.5% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 961,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,049,000 after buying an additional 114,371 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc is a provider of a range of packaging, dispensing and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, homecare, prescription drug, consumer healthcare, injectables, food and beverage markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities located throughout the world, including North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

