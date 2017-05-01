Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) to Buy

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 12th. The brokerage currently has a $128.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vertex has two cystic fibrosis (CF) CF drugs – Kalydeco & Orkambi – in its portfolio with blockbuster potential. However, Vertex has faced many challenges with respect to commercialization of Orkambi in ex-U.S. markets. We believe the 2017 Orkambi revenue guidance is below expectations and dependent on reimbursement discussions in Europe. However, Vertex’s CF pipeline is quite strong. Investor focus will now be on the triple combination CF regimens which are crucial for long-term growth at Vertex. Although the stock declined in 2016, it has done well this year. Recently, positive data from two late-stage trials evaluating a combination of tezacaftor and Kalydeco pushed up the shares. Estimates have also gone up lately ahead of the company’s Q1 earnings release. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Vetr upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.89 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.55.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) opened at 118.30 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The stock’s market cap is $29.39 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $714.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post $1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) to Buy” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/vertex-pharmaceuticals-incorporated-vrtx-lifted-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 80,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $8,664,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,306,962.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $179,434.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,450 shares of company stock valued at $30,259,256. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 225.3% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 950 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 158.6% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 175.2% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,356 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is engaged in discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious diseases. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs in other indications.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.