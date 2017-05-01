Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Vetr upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.67 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $179,434.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jeffrey Chodakewitz sold 2,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $249,375.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 124,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,697.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,450 shares of company stock valued at $30,259,256 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $17,179,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,598 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,427,529 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,100,000 after buying an additional 155,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) opened at 118.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.70 and its 200-day moving average is $88.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business earned $714.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.64 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post $1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is engaged in discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious diseases. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs in other indications.

