AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Bought by Vertex One Asset Management Inc.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Vertex One Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Massey Quick & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 246.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) traded down 0.70% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,994,983 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $40.41. The firm has a market cap of $243.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $43.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business earned $39.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post $2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Saturday. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Vetr upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

