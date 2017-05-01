Verso (VRS) Receiving Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Verso (NYSE:VRS) have been trending somewhat negative on Monday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Verso earned a news impact score of -0.22 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 33 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Verso in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.25 price target on the stock.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) opened at 6.07 on Monday. Verso has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The stock’s market capitalization is $208.75 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation is a producer of coated papers, which are used in magazines, catalogs, advertising brochures and annual reports, among other media and marketing publications. The Company operates through two segments: paper and pulp. The Paper segment includes paper products, which are used in media and marketing applications, including catalogs, magazines, and commercial printing applications, such as advertising brochures, annual reports and direct-mail advertising.

