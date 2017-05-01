Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.40. The firm earned $197.63 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 34.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) traded up 0.65% during trading on Monday, hitting $35.43. 77,304 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $4.21 billion. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1621 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently -97.46%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/vermilion-energy-inc-vet-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-40-eps.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 50,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 22,970 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 18.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 333,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after buying an additional 51,171 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 34,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.