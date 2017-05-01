Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) Given a C$55.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) received a C$55.00 price target from equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VET. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$57.50 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$62.50 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.32.

Shares of Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) traded up 0.77% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.43. 103,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.89. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $58.98. The stock’s market cap is $5.75 billion.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/vermilion-energy-inc-vet-given-a-c55-00-price-target-at-bmo-capital-markets.html.

In related news, insider Mona Jean Jasinski sold 17,359 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.20, for a total transaction of C$854,062.80. Also, insider Curtis W. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.01, for a total transaction of C$500,100.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,699 shares of company stock worth $1,618,963 over the last ninety days.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.