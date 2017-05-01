Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, shares of Verizon declined 5.5% while the Zacks classified Wireless National industry declined 3.5%. Verizon posted weak first quarter 2017 financial results with the loss of 0.307 million postpaid and 0.017 million prepaid customers. We believe saturated and competitive wireless market, expenses related to promotions and discounts, intensely competitive video market and losses in access lines might have driven the company’s below-par performance. Lawsuit for its FiOS rollout in New York is a concern. Despite losses, Verizon gained 35,000 FiOS Internet subscribers. Meanwhile, Verizon is likely to venture into online TV streaming service. Verizon has started conducting 5G wireless network trials in 11 U.S. cities and plans to deploy its fixed wireless version in 2018. Verizon’s unlimited data plans have heated up the wireless industry. Verizon-Yahoo deal underwent a discount revision of $350 million.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VZ. Citigroup Inc raised Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.25 to $53.38 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Vetr downgraded Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.38 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Drexel Hamilton downgraded Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Verizon Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.95 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) opened at 45.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $45.89 and a 52-week high of $56.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 72.75% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post $3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5775 per share. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 12,495 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $603,133.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,119.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Gurnani sold 10,804 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $543,333.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,182.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,163 shares of company stock worth $2,786,879. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 299.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 2,649 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

