Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Receives Buy Rating from Bank of America Corp

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Bank of America Corp in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $59.00 target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Bank of America Corp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Vetr upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.98 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Pacific Crest reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays PLC cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) traded down 0.07% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.88. 14,452,884 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.79. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $45.88 and a 12-month high of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $187.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 72.75%. The business had revenue of $29.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post $3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.5775 dividend. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 71.74%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/verizon-communications-inc-vz-given-buy-rating-at-bank-of-america-corp.html.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Roger Gurnani sold 10,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $543,333.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,182.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marni M. Walden sold 32,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $1,610,119.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,697.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,773 shares of company stock worth $2,815,769. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 341,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,741,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 154,585 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,035,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,106 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 28,253 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $230,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.