Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.64. The firm earned $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Veritiv Corp had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Veritiv Corp’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Veritiv Corp to post $2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3.76 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) traded up 0.58% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.95. The company had a trading volume of 36,015 shares. The stock has a market cap of $814.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.28. Veritiv Corp has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $62.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average is $53.12.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/veritiv-corp-vrtv-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

VRTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America Corp initiated coverage on Veritiv Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Veritiv Corp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other Veritiv Corp news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 1,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $97,452,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv Corp

Veritiv Corporation is a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging and facility solutions. The Company also provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. The Company’s segments are Print, Publishing & Print Management (Publishing), Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.