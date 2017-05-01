Veresen Inc (TSE:VSN) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Veresen Inc (TSE:VSN) traded up 18.06% on Monday, hitting $17.98. 9,904,519 shares of the stock were exchanged. Veresen Inc has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $18.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44. The company’s market cap is $5.64 billion.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Veresen Inc (VSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/veresen-inc-vsn-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

Several analysts recently commented on VSN shares. GMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Veresen from C$16.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veresen in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Veresen in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Veresen from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Veresen from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.00.

About Veresen

Veresen Inc is an energy infrastructure company that owns and operates energy infrastructure assets across North America. The Company is engaged in three principal businesses: a pipeline transportation business consists of interests in the Alliance Pipeline, the Ruby Pipeline and the Alberta Ethane Gathering System (AEGS); a midstream business, which includes a partnership interest in Veresen Midstream Limited Partnership, which owns assets in western Canada, and an ownership interest in Aux Sable, which owns a natural gas liquids (NGL) extraction facility near Chicago, and other natural gas and NGL processing energy infrastructure, and a power business consists of a portfolio of assets in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Veresen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veresen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.