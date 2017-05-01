Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Sold by Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. cut its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,551 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Lowe's Companies by 68.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in Lowe's Companies by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Trust Co. boosted its position in Lowe's Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. New York Life Trust Co. now owns 2,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its position in Lowe's Companies by 39.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) opened at 84.88 on Monday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $85.76. The firm has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average of $74.97.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company earned $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.39 billion. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post $4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $83.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lowe's Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Lowe's Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.25 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.49.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Niblock sold 447,000 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $36,238,290.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 479,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,873,632.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Ramsay sold 30,638 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $2,476,775.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at $886,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,357 shares of company stock valued at $42,207,226 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement retailer. The Company operates approximately 1,860 home improvement and hardware stores, representing approximately 200 million square feet of retail selling space. The Company operates approximately 1,800 stores located across over 50 states in the United States, including approximately 80 Orchard Supply Hardware (Orchard) stores in California and Oregon, as well as approximately 40 stores in Canada and over 10 stores in Mexico.

