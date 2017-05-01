Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.12-4.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.15.

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) traded down 0.133% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.925. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,476 shares. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.424 and a beta of 0.08. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $76.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.90.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.58. The company earned $883.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.56 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post $1.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a sell rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded Ventas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Ventas presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.44.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with its properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net leased properties, senior living operations and office operations. Under its triple-net leased properties segment, the Company invests in and owns seniors housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and the United Kingdom and leases those properties to healthcare operating companies under triple-net or absolute-net leases that obligate the tenants to pay all property-related expenses.

