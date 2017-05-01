Vedanta Resources plc (VDNRF) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded shares of Vedanta Resources plc (NASDAQ:VDNRF) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vedanta Resources plc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Vedanta Resources plc (NASDAQ:VDNRF) remained flat at $9.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59. The stock’s market cap is $2.49 billion. Vedanta Resources plc has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $13.58.

About Vedanta Resources plc

Vedanta Resources plc is a natural resources company, which is engaged in exploring, extracting and processing minerals, and oil and gas. The Company produces zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, oil and gas, and commercial power. Its operations are located in India, Zambia, Namibia, South Africa, Liberia, Ireland, Australia and the United Arab Emirates.

