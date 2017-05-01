Vectura Group PLC (VEC) Receives GBX 220.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 222.86 ($2.88).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.91) target price on shares of Vectura Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vectura Group PLC to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. N+1 Singer downgraded shares of Vectura Group PLC to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.91) target price on shares of Vectura Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.91) target price on shares of Vectura Group PLC in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) traded up 0.07% during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 141.10. Vectura Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 122.90 and a one year high of GBX 176.20. The company’s market cap is GBX 956.17 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 152.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 142.44.

Vectura Group PLC Company Profile

Vectura Group plc is engaged in research, development and commercialization of therapeutic products and drug delivery systems for human use. The Company’s products include Ultibro Breezhaler (European Union (EU) and Rest of World (RoW)) – LABA-LAMA; Seebri Breezhaler (EU and RoW) – LAMA; AirFluSal Forspiro (EU and RoW) – ICS-LABA; ADVATE (Global) – Antihaemophilic Factor (Recombinant); Adept (Global) – Icodextrin; Anoro Ellipta (Global) – LAMA-LABA; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta (Global) – ICS-LABA, and Incruse Ellipta (Global) – LAMA.

