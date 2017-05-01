Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Position Reduced by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the period. Varian Medical Systems accounts for about 3.5% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned 0.50% of Varian Medical Systems worth $42,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) traded up 0.29% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.00. 720,798 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.69. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $93.56.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $655 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.26 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post $3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VAR. TheStreet cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $102.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.85.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 10,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $878,037.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,148.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $75,761.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,185.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,955 shares of company stock worth $1,386,957 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc is a manufacturer of medical devices and software for treating cancer and other medical conditions with radiotherapy, radiosurgery, proton therapy and brachytherapy medical devices and software for treating cancer and other medical conditions with radiotherapy, radiosurgery, proton therapy and brachytherapy.

