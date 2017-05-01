Short Interest in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) Increases By 53.7%

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,121,024 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the March 15th total of 3,332,125 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,121,243 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) traded up 0.39% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.79. 3,170,324 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average is $49.02. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $53.93.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

