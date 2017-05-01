Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSE:VEU) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,315,073 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the March 15th total of 5,667,758 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,633,881 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSE:VEU) traded up 0.27% on Monday, reaching $48.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,676,487 shares. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $49.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

