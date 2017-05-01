Validus Holdings, Ltd. (VR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Thursday. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Validus Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Validus Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Validus Holdings in a report on Sunday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Validus Holdings from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of Validus Holdings (NYSE:VR) opened at 55.28 on Thursday. Validus Holdings has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $58.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day moving average is $55.28.

Validus Holdings (NYSE:VR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.22. Validus Holdings had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business earned $990.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Validus Holdings’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Validus Holdings will post $3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/validus-holdings-ltd-vr-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-keefe-bruyette-woods.html.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Greenberg sold 203,196 shares of Validus Holdings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $11,663,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,749.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kean Driscoll sold 4,151 shares of Validus Holdings stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $228,844.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,728.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 642,689 shares of company stock valued at $36,852,223 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Validus Holdings by 1.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Validus Holdings by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Loeb Partners Corp increased its position in Validus Holdings by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loeb Partners Corp now owns 36,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Validus Holdings by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Validus Holdings by 10.6% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Validus Holdings

Validus Holdings, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Validus Re, Talbot, Western World and AlphaCat. Validus Re is a Bermuda-based reinsurance segment focused treaty reinsurance. Validus Re concentrates on first-party property and other reinsurance risks. Talbot is a specialty insurance segment operating within the Lloyd’s insurance market through Syndicate 1183.

Receive News & Ratings for Validus Holdings Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Validus Holdings Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.