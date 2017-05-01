Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Valero Energy Partners had a return on equity of 116.22% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) opened at 47.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.19. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.77. Valero Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Valero Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 57.80%.

VLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Valero Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 19,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 11,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 24.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. 30.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Partners Company Profile

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets. The Company’s assets include crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other logistics assets in the United States Gulf Coast and the United States Mid-Continent regions that are integral to the operations of the ten of Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) refineries.

