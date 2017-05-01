Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC cut Valero Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) opened at 47.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.19. Valero Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $51.00.

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Valero Energy Partners had a return on equity of 116.22% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Valero Energy Partners’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Partners will post $3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Valero Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 57.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 44.9% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 19,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,529,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,264,000 after buying an additional 38,215 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 24.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 61.1% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 356,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,079,000 after buying an additional 135,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Partners Company Profile

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets. The Company’s assets include crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other logistics assets in the United States Gulf Coast and the United States Mid-Continent regions that are integral to the operations of the ten of Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) refineries.

