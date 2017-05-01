Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Vail Resorts, Inc. is one of the leading resort operators in North America. The company’s operations are grouped into two segments, Resort and Real Estate. In the company’s Resort segment, they own and operate resort properties which provide a comprehensive resort experience throughout the year to a diverse clientele with an attractive demographic profile. The company’s Real Estate segment develops, buys and sells real estate in and around the their resort communities. “

MTN has been the subject of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $207.50 price objective (up from $192.50) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.94.

Shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) opened at 197.66 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $124.00 and a 12 month high of $200.92. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.80.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.18. The business earned $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.73 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post $5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a $1.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 83.72%.

In related news, Director John F. Sorte sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.98, for a total value of $1,137,212.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,538,566.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 31.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging and Real Estate. Its Mountain segment operates over 10 mountain resort properties and approximately three urban ski areas, as well as ancillary services, primarily including, ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations.

