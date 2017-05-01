VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.33 million for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a negative return on equity of 116.97% and a negative net margin of 168.93%. On average, analysts expect VAALCO Energy to post $-0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) traded down 1.0100% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.9899. 104,453 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $57.96 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.43.

Separately, National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

In other news, Director Alfred John Jr. Knapp acquired 50,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 243,042 shares in the company, valued at $230,889.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its segments include Gabon, Angola, Equatorial Guinea, the United States, and Corporate and other, which includes corporate and operations support.

