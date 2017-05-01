USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 12th. The firm currently has a $8.25 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

Separately, Avondale Partners raised USA Truck from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) opened at 6.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $53.82 million. USA Truck has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $21.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.45. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The firm earned $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that USA Truck will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Peiser bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,513 shares in the company, valued at $241,968.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Allie Craig bought 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $227,650.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 82,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,169.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 60,427 shares of company stock valued at $489,788 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Oxford Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 26,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 0.4% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 1,845.7% in the third quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 45,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 43,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck, Inc is a truckload carrier providing transportation of general commodities throughout the continental United States and into and out of portions of Mexico and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: Trucking and Strategic Capacity Solutions (SCS). The Trucking segment consists of truckload and dedicated freight services.

