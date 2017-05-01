Cowen and Company initiated coverage on shares of US Geothermal Inc (AMEX:HTM) in a research note released on Wednesday, April 12th. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Geothermal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

US Geothermal (AMEX:HTM) traded up 1.20% on Wednesday, hitting $4.23. 9,229 shares of the stock traded hands. US Geothermal has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $80.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/us-geothermal-inc-htm-now-covered-by-analysts-at-cowen-and-company-updated.html.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Geothermal stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in US Geothermal Inc (AMEX:HTM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 350,757 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.84% of US Geothermal as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

US Geothermal Company Profile

U.S. Geothermal Inc is engaged in the renewable green energy business. The Company, through its subsidiary U.S. Geothermal Inc (Geo-Idaho), is engaged in the acquisition, development and utilization of geothermal resources in the Western United States and the Republic of Guatemala. It operates through two segments: Operating Plants, and Corporate and Development.

Receive News & Ratings for US Geothermal Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Geothermal Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.