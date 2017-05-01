US Ecology Inc (ECOL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

ECOL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays PLC restated a sell rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of US Ecology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of US Ecology in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.38.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) traded up 8.59% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.20. 65,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average of $47.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.95. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. US Ecology had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business earned $110.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that US Ecology will post $1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,354,000. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK boosted its position in US Ecology by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 914,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,933,000 after buying an additional 124,724 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in US Ecology by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,472,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,029,000 after buying an additional 102,346 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in US Ecology by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 430,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,161,000 after buying an additional 93,144 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in US Ecology by 16.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 593,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,635,000 after buying an additional 81,931 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc is a provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The Company offers treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, as well as a range of field and industrial services. The Company operates in two business segments: Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services.

