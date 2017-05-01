Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 231,740 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA owned approximately 0.17% of Urban Outfitters worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 25.0% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 5,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $204,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 47.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) traded down 0.57% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.75. 714,471 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average is $28.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.66. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $40.80.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm earned $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post $1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/urban-outfitters-inc-urbn-shares-sold-by-first-quadrant-l-p-ca.html.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wunderlich raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Instinet lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a lifestyle specialty retail company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Company’s Retail segment consists of its Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn brands, whose merchandise is sold to its customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.