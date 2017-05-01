UQM Technologies (UQM) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.17

Press coverage about UQM Technologies (NYSE:UQM) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. UQM Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.17 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the industrial goods maker an impact score of 76 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UQM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on shares of UQM Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd.

Shares of UQM Technologies (NYSE:UQM) traded down 0.4545% on Monday, reaching $0.5475. 60,181 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $26.57 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. UQM Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $0.90.

UQM Technologies Company Profile

UQM Technologies, Inc, (UQM) develops, manufactures and sells electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers and fuel cell compressors for the commercial truck, bus, automotive, marine, military and industrial markets. The Company’s focus is incorporating its technology as propulsion systems for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric and fuel cell electric vehicles, delivering the heart of the electric vehicle.

