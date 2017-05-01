Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (UVSP) Now Covered by Sandler O’Neill

Equities research analysts at Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 12th. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) opened at 30.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $806.10 million, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.73. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.54.

Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.25 million for the quarter. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Univest Co. of Pennsylvania will post $1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

In related news, Director Michael L. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $78,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Brian Norris acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.53 per share, with a total value of $28,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK increased its position in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 1,387,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,870,000 after buying an additional 446,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,051,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,503,000 after buying an additional 69,197 shares during the last quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania increased its position in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 0.6% in the third quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania now owns 838,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after buying an additional 76,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 1.7% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 426,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univest Co. of Pennsylvania Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is the bank holding company of Univest Bank and Trust Co (the Bank). The Bank is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank and trust company. The Company’s business segments include Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The Banking segment provides financial services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services and equipment lease financing.

