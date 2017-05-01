Univar Inc (UNVR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Univar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Univar reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Univar will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Univar.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The business earned $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Univar had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNVR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Univar in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on Univar from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Shares of Univar (NYSE:UNVR) traded up 0.97% on Friday, reaching $30.14. 1,610,224 shares of the company were exchanged. Univar has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average is $27.80. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.21 billion.

In other news, major shareholder Associates Viii Ltd. Cd&R sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $315,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP George J. Fuller sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $101,856.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $145,876.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univar by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,038,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,379,000 after buying an additional 8,097,248 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Univar by 3,974.5% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,851,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,281,000 after buying an additional 3,757,447 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univar by 81.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,309,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,854,000 after buying an additional 2,837,772 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Univar by 170.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,834,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,909,000 after buying an additional 1,784,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Univar during the third quarter valued at $36,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About Univar

Univar Inc is a distributor of commodity and specialty chemicals. The Company operates through four segments: Univar USA (USA); Univar Canada (Canada); Univar Europe and the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Rest of World. The Company’s USA segment supplies a range of commodity and specialty chemicals, as well as services to a range of end markets, including manufacturing and industrial production sectors in the United States.

