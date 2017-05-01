UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.20. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group updated its FY17 guidance to $9.65-9.85 EPS.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) traded up 0.14% during trading on Friday, reaching $174.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,010,757 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.03. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $128.53 and a 12 month high of $176.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 14,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $2,387,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,456,086.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 5,310 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $861,866.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,767,004.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,049. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Standard Life Investments LTD raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 103.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 1,960,547 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $274,486,000 after buying an additional 998,999 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,512 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

